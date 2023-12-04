CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 468,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,837. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock worth $3,086,453. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337,506 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

