D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,197,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of INTU stock opened at $568.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
