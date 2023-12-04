D1 Capital Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 242.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up approximately 1.9% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 1.88% of Valvoline worth $97,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 519,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,875,000 after acquiring an additional 309,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,430,000 after acquiring an additional 78,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,177,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,073,000 after acquiring an additional 501,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

