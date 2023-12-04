D1 Capital Partners L.P. Invests $193.63 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,935,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,626,000. Equity Residential makes up about 3.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.77% of Equity Residential at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

