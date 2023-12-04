D1 Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 808,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,996,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 2.9% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

