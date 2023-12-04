D1 Capital Partners L.P. Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 4.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of HDFC Bank worth $208,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.