Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in November

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 197. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 1-year low of $154.71 and a 1-year high of $211.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.89.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.