Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.5% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.90. 571,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.03%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

