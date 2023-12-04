Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Buckingham Strategic Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned about 1.95% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $109,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 158,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

