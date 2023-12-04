Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.62. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 12,166,846 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,580.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $852,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

