Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys 103,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 1.6% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Down 1.5 %

CNC stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,720. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

