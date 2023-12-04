Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSM traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.48. 5,078,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,717. The stock has a market cap of $500.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

