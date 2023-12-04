Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys New Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.51. 99,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.94. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.