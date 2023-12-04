Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Buys Shares of 98,940 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $4,025,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTLE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 828,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,436. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.10.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

