Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $800,000 in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLRS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 128,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $696.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.64. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

