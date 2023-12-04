Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New $24.65 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 932,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,645,000. Kenvue accounts for about 2.6% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

