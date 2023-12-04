Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,272,000. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.1% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,023 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.89. 1,360,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,237. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

