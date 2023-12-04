Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Purchases New Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.08% of FormFactor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FormFactor by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 191,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,837. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,396 shares of company stock worth $1,185,981 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

