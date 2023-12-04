Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $10.22 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 188,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 207,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117,267 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $69.39. 3,249,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

