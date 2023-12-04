Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $13.54 Million Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 352,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,000. Mobileye Global makes up about 1.4% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 293.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. 520,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -490.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.33. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.