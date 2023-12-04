Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes $5.36 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 359,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.09% of YPF Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. 1,362,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

