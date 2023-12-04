Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.08% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 478,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

