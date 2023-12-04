Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $126.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

