Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$113.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$98.21.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$99.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.20. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$100.40.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.4598275 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

