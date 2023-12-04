Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DMPZF stock remained flat at C$4.51 during midday trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DMPZF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

