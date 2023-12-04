dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Trading Down 1.4 %

DRRKF traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.56 and its 200-day moving average is $388.56. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $335.15 and a fifty-two week high of $388.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on dormakaba from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 420 ($5.31) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

