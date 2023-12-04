Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,788 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 384,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $214.32 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

