Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 102,983 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,983 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Price Performance

CPA opened at $94.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

