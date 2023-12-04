Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 526,728 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,728 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of Arlo Technologies worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,280,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.46 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

