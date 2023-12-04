Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,951 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $167.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.11. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.94 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.