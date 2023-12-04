Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $25.87 Million Stock Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,979 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 980,355 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.43. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

