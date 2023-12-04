Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $30.88 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,327 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of MSA Safety worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $176.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $185.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.89.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

