Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,068,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183,110 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UEC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

