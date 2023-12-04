Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,583 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Inter Parfums worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 147.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 197.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,993,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $127.63 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $161.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.