Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $18.10 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 507,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

View Our Latest Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.