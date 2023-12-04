Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $23.04 Million Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,042,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of AppFolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $187.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.11 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. Analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

