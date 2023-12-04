Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 265,818 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,818 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Morphic worth $32,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at about $1,872,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 19.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morphic news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Morphic Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.38. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

