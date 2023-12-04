Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 325,656 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,656 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $23,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.