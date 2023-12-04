Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,330,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of SMART Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter worth about $7,814,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SMART Global by 23.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SMART Global by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter worth about $1,648,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.