Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 103,306 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,306 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of AAON worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.86. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $457,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock worth $1,045,528 over the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

