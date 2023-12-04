Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $21.71 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 240,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.