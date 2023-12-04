DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $111.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.17 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $122.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

