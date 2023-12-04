Durable Capital Partners LP Buys 61,709 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up about 3.8% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $427,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $716,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

MOH traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.59. 42,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.31. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $372.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

