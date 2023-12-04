Durable Capital Partners LP Buys 632,846 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632,846 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.30% of Copart worth $128,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,173. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

