Durable Capital Partners LP Cuts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551,839 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.8% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.86% of MSCI worth $318,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 31.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $525.54. 79,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.77 and its 200-day moving average is $507.33.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

