Durable Capital Partners LP Has $162.04 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares during the quarter. RH comprises about 1.4% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in RH were worth $162,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.16. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

