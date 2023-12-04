Durable Capital Partners LP Has $234.93 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,744 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 1.21% of Teledyne Technologies worth $234,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.75. 60,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.41. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

