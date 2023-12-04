Durable Capital Partners LP Has $56.75 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,515 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $56,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth $11,976,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,600. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 160.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $2,085,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,705 shares of company stock worth $11,293,852. Insiders own 42.50% of the company's stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

