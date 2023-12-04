Durable Capital Partners LP Lowers Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,968 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $97,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enovis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 135,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

