Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 576,443 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576,443 shares during the period. FirstService comprises 4.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 7.48% of FirstService worth $514,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth $247,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 39.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1,163.8% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.19. 9,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

